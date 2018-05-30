Moon: Kim Reaffirms Will to Denuclearization

President Moon Jae-in says that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his willingness to denuclearize and hold a summit with United States President Donald Trump.



Moon made the comment on Sunday explaining the outcome of his second summit with Kim on Saturday in a televised news conference at the presidential office.



The president said that Kim has once again clearly expressed his commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the two sides agreed to cooperate to ensure that the June 12 U.S-North Korea summit will be held successfully.



Moon said that Kim has doubts about the U.S.' offer to provide security assurances for his regime in return for the North's denuclearization, but Trump expressed his willingness to do so and to offer support for the North's economic prosperity in exchange for the North's denuclearization.



Moon said that he urged the two leaders to check and confirm their ideas and positions directly through talks.



Moon also said that Washington and Pyongyang will begin their working-level talks to prepare for the Trump-Kim summit, adding the success of the summit depends on how the two sides will coordinate the agenda and other things in the working-level talks.



In addition, Moon said that Kim and he reaffirmed their commitment to swiftly implement the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after their first summit on April 27.

