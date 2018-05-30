Top Office Convenes NSC after Inter-Korean Summit

The presidential office on Sunday convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss measures to follow up on the latest inter-Korean summit and ensure the success of a U.S.-North Korea summit.



The top office said in a press release that in the meeting, chaired by National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong, the NSC officials agreed that the inter-Korean summit held on Saturday will contribute to ensuring the success of an upcoming summit between Washington and Pyongyang.



The NSC also assessed that the latest summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has deepened their mutual trust and will provide fresh momentum to implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration, announced after their first summit on April 27th.



The two leaders held a surprise summit on Saturday at the truce village of Panmunjeom, reaffirming their commitment to the success of the U.S.-North Korea summit and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

[Photo : YONHAP News]