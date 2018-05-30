VOA: N.Korea Gave Information on Dispersed Families to Korean American Group

North Korea reportedly provided some information regarding dispersed families to a U.S.-based group dedicated to finding lost family members in the communist country.



Voice of America issued the report on Tuesday quoting an official at the North California Council of Korean Americans from North Korea.



Baik Haeng-ki, chairman of the San Francisco-based organization, told VOA that North Korean Representatives to the United Nations provided information about two families by letter on Thursday.



The council had submitted requests for information about four dispersed families in February, and the North Korean response included the identities and addresses of two of those families. The family members who received the information are Lee Sang-ok and Lee Jong-suk in San Francisco.



Baik said that the response from North Korea coming in three months was a surprising gesture as the process normally takes six months.



The chairman added that the council will now work to enable the separated families to exchange letters and seek permission from the U.S. State Department for the families to visit North Korea for humanitarian purposes.

[Photo : YONHAP News]