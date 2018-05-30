N. Korea Urges US, S. Korea to Refrain from Joint Military Drills

Write : 2018-05-29 10:09:57 Update : 2018-05-29 11:23:37

North Korea has urged South Korea and the U.S. to refrain from joint military drills amid the current mood of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, made the call in its article on Tuesday. 
 
The daily said that it is not necessary for the U.S. and South Korea to carry out joint drills that could bring about a nuclear war when the U.S. and North Korea are moving towards dialogue. It added that it is international practice to refrain from military action when parties begin negotiations.

The paper also mentioned that the South Korean military recently said it would not consider reducing the scale of this year's Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint drill set for August. 
 
North Korea had previously cancelled inter-Korean high-level talks planned for mid-May, citing the U.S.-South Korea joint exercise known as "Max Thunder."

