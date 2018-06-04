Top Office: Path to N. Korea-US Summit has Widened

Seoul's presidential office has said the path toward the North Korea-U.S. summit has become wider and firmer following President Donald Trump's meeting with visiting North Korean envoy Kim Yong-chol.



In a text message to reporters on Saturday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom referred to the fact that the U.S. leader received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The spokesman said the top office will excitedly, but calmly, look forward to the historic meeting in Singapore.



Another presidential official said it's most important that President Trump officially confirmed the summit with North Korea will take place on June 12th, and that he also mentioned the issue of formally ending the Korean War would be on the table.



The official said Seoul hopes the meeting can end the ceasefire that has continued for 70 years, and the confrontational Cold War situation, and bring about peace on the Korean Peninsula.



On the possibility that President Moon Jae-in may also visit Singapore to take part in declaring an end to the Korean War, the official said it could happen if a declaration is made.



But the official quickly expressed caution saying it's too early to make a prediction.

