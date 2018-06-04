Trump Shifts Burden of N. Korea Aid to S. Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump has deflected the task of providing economic aid to North Korea to South Korea, Japan and China.



When asked about economic provisions if North Korea follows through with denuclearization, Trump said Friday that he doesn't think "the United States is going to have to spend."



He said he already told South Korea that it should "get ready," as well as Japan, because North Korea is their neighbor and the United States is "6,000 miles away."



Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House after he met with visiting senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol, and reiterated that South Korea, Japan and China are North Korea's neighbors and the U.S. is not.



His remarks imply that even if aid to North Korea is needed, the U.S. will not take on that burden.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said that instead of using American taxpayer money to aid the North, there will be U.S. private sector investment.



National Security Adviser John Bolton also said it is more desirable for U.S. firms to do business and invest inside North Korea.

