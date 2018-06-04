S. Korean, US Defense Chiefs Hold Security Talks in Singapore

Write : 2018-06-02 14:57:33 Update : 2018-06-02 15:01:18

Defense ministers of South Korea and U.S. held talks on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit in Singapore on Saturday.

Defense Minister Song Young-moo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met for 45 minutes and discussed response measures to the changing security dynamics on the Korean Peninsula as well as bilateral defense cooperation.

They are known to have reaffirmed the steadfast South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Afterwards, Mattis told reporters the meeting was "excellent."

When asked about North Korea's response to U.S. troop presence in South Korea, Mattis said in Korean "gachi gapsida" meaning "let's go together," which is a slogan frequently used by the two allies.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

