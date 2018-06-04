Top N. Korean Official Heads Back Home after US Visit

2018-06-03

Top N. Korean Official Heads Back Home after US Visit

A top North Korean official is heading back home after a four-day trip to the United States aimed at reviving a summit between the two nations.

Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the North Korean Workers Party Kim Yong-chol left his hotel at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in New York. He reportedly visited North Korea's mission to the United Nations around lunch time.

Kim is expected to take a 4:50 p.m. New York flight bound for Beijing and return to Pyongyang on an Air Koryo flight.

The top official did not respond to reporters' questions during his U.S. trip.

During the four-day stay, Kim held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and paid a visit to U.S. President Donald Trump to convey a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

