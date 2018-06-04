Top N. Korean Official Arrives in Beijing on Way Back Home

A top North Korean official arrived in Beijing on Sunday on his way back home from a four-day trip to the United States.



Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party Kim Yong-chol landed at the Beijing Capital International Airport around 8 p.m. on an Air China flight from New York.



Kim is expected to head home on Monday on an Air Koryo flight.



A source in Beijing said that Kim is likely to contact Chinese officials before departing for home to brief them on the results of his meetings with U.S. officials.



During the four-day stay, Kim held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York to discuss preparations for the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Kim Yong-chol then went to Washington to meet with Trump and convey a personal letter from the North Korean leader.

