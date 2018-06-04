Asahi: N. Korea Brings in Moderate as New Defense Minister

North Korea has reportedly replaced its defense minister with a moderate figure ahead of a historic summit with the United States on June 12.



Citing a source familiar with North Korean affairs, Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Sunday that Pak Yong-sik, the Minister of the People’s Armed Forces, has been replaced by No Kwang-chol, head of the second economic committee of the ruling Workers' Party.



Asahi also reported that Kim Su-gil is said to have been appointed as the director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army last month.



No and Kim have been widely seen as moderates in the military.



The report also said that Ri Myong-su, chief of the Korean People's Army's General Staff, is rumored to have been replaced.



It said that if the rumor is confirmed, it would mark the replacement of all three of North Korea’s top military officials in six months.



The source said that Pyongyang appears to have brought in moderate figures in the military to avoid confusion ahead of the summit with the U.S.

