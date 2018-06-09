A U.S. Web site monitoring North Korea says that the country destroyed some key facilities used for testing ballistic missiles last month after declaring it was suspending nuclear tests and missile launches.



According to 38 North on Wednesday, a stand used for missile ejection tests was demolished at the Iha-ri missile test site in Kusong City in the country's northwest.



38 North said that satellite imagery shows work to raze the missile test stand and nearby support structures began in the second week of May and appeared nearly complete in a May 19th image.



The Web site, however, added that it is unclear if North Korea is suspending this aspect of its missile program or intends to erect similar facilities in the future.



In May, North Korea demolished tunnels and other facilities at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

[Photo : YONHAP News]