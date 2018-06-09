S. Korean Officials to Visit N. Korea for Site Inspection on Liaison Office

South Korean officials plan to visit North Korea Friday to help set up a joint liaison office at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.



The Unification Ministry said in a press release that Pyongyang has agreed to South Korea's proposed site inspection schedule.



The ministry says North Korean officials will accompany the South Korean inspectors as they evaluate facilities and lodging.



Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung will lead a 14-member South Korean delegation, which will also include officials from the presidential office and related companies such as Hyundai Asan and KT.

