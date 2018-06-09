Kim Jong-un Likely to Stay at St. Regis Hotel

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to stay at The St. Regis Singapore hotel for his upcoming summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.



Kim's de-facto chief of staff Kim Chang-son was seen at the hotel around midnight Friday, raising speculation that the North Korean leader will stay there.



The aide visited Singapore on Thursday, marking his latest trip to the city state having recently led a team of North Korean officials in logistics talks there with their U.S. counterparts.



The Singapore government on Monday designated a central region of the city state as a “special event area” for the Trump-Kim summit on June 12th. The U.S. embassy and several large hotels are located in the area, including The St. Regis Singapore.





