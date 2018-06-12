Chinese Plane from Pyongyang Leaves for Singapore

A Chinese private jet believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is flying to Singapore after taking off from an airport in Pyongyang.



According to the flight route-tracking Web site Flightradar24, the Air China plane departed from Pyongyang at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.



The site said that initially, the private jet used by the Chinese government to carry its high-level officials reported it was flying to Beijing but suddenly changed its flight number to CA61 from CA122 with its heading set for Singapore.



It is unknown who is on the jet, but speculation is growing that the plane is carrying Kim and his entourage to Singapore. Kim is expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday evening.



Kim is set to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday evening and hold a historic summit with United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Singapore.

[Photo : YONHAP News]