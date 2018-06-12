Plane Presumed to be Kim Jong-un's Personal Jet Departs for Singapore

A plane presumed to be North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's personal jet has reportedly departed Pyongyang for Singapore.



According to the flight route-tracking Web site Flightradar24, the North Korean plane is flying to Singapore on Sunday.



The jet is presumed to be the Chammae-1, which is referred to as North Korea’s Air Force One, given that it is a Soviet jet Ilyushin Il-62M.



Earlier in the day, a Chinese private jet left Pyongyang after a brief landing to fly to Singapore, raising speculations that the North Korean leader is on the plane.



But the departure of the North Korean plane may indicate Kim is traveling to Singapore on his personal jet, not the Chinese jet.