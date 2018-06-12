Top Office Hopes Trump-Kim Summit will Succeed

Write : 2018-06-10 13:10:54 Update : 2018-06-10 14:00:09

Top Office Hopes Trump-Kim Summit will Succeed

South Korea's presidential office has expressed hope that the upcoming United States-North Korea summit will be a success as the two leaders are very committed to a positive outcome.

A senior presidential official said on Sunday that Seoul is calmly watching the situation, saying that the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a critical summit that could end confrontation and a war that has been going on for seven decades.

The official said that the two leaders are arriving in Singapore on Sunday probably because they want to thoroughly prepare for their meeting.

The official also dismissed the possibility of President Moon Jae-in joining Trump and Kim later for a trilateral summit in Singapore.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>