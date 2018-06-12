N. Korean Media Reports Kim's Trip to Singapore for Summit

North Korean media has covered Kim Jong-un's trip to Singapore for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.



The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers' Party, reported on Monday that the North’s leader departed Pyongyang on a Chinese flight to Singapore on Sunday.



The paper said that Kim was accompanied by his aides, including Vice Chairman of the Central Committee Kim Yong-chol, Workers' Party International Affairs Vice Chairman Ri Su-yong, Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and Kim’s younger sister Kim Yo-jong.



It added that in the first ever U.S.-North Korea summit, scheduled for Tuesday, the two sides will exchange in-depth opinions on issues of mutual interest, including establishing Washington-Pyongyang relations to meet the demands of a new era, establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and realizing the denuclearization of the peninsula.

[Photo : YONHAP News]