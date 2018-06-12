S. Korean Presidential Security Official Heads to Singapore

A presidential security official has expressed his hope for a successful meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea in Singapore.



Departing for the city state on Sunday, Nam Gwan-pyo, deputy director of the National Security Office, told reporters that he feels like a test-taker waiting for results, adding that the historic summit is the result of the commitment of many people, including President Moon Jae-in.



Nam left for Singapore on Sunday along with other presidential officials in order to be in position to quickly respond to developments regarding the summit and to support South Korean media's coverage of the event.



When asked if Moon could visit Singapore, Nam said that he and other officials will maintain a quick response system there, preparing for every possibility.