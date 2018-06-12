S. Korea Informs N. Korea of Its Delegation to Military Talks

Seoul's Defense Ministry said Monday that it notified North Korea of the list of its delegation to the general-level military talks with North Korea scheduled for Thursday.



South Korea's delegation will be headed by Major General Kim Do-gyun who handles inter-Korean affairs at the Defense Ministry.



Kim is to be accompanied by four other officials from the defense and unification ministries.



A defense ministry official said the list was conveyed to the North at around 3:20 p.m. Monday through the military communication lines at Dorasan station as well as the liaison channel at the Panmunjeom border village.



North Korea has accepted the South Korean delegation list and is expected to notify its own list by Monday or Tuesday.



General-grade military talks between the two Koreas will be the first in ten-and-a-half years since December 2007.



The two sides are expected to discuss easing military tensions and substantively defusing the risks of war as indicated in the April 27th inter-Korean summit declaration.



In the Thursday talks, the Defense Ministry plans to first tackle the relatively easy issues of fully restoring cross-border military communication lines, regularizing military talks and opening a hotline between the two Koreas' defense chiefs.

