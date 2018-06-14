N. Korea to Send 5-member Delegation to Military Talks

North Korea plans to send a five-member delegation led by Army Lieutenant General Ahn Ik-san to inter-Korean military talks slated for Thursday.



The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the North sent the list of delegates at 9:20 a.m. via a communication channel in the truce village of Panmunjeom in response to a notice South Korea sent on Monday.



Seoul’s notice informed Pyongyang that it will send a five-member delegation, led by Army Major General Kim Do-gyun, to the high-level talks that will open at the Tongilgak Pavilion on the northern side of the truce village.



According to the ministry, the North proposed discussing the easing of military tension and reducing the risk of a war on the Korean Peninsula at Thursday’s meeting in line with the Panmunjeom Declaration produced at the inter-Korean summit in April.





















[Photo : YONHAP News]