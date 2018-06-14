N. Korean Leader Congratulates Putin on Russia Day

Write : 2018-06-12 16:42:10 Update : 2018-06-12 16:46:29

N. Korean Leader Congratulates Putin on Russia Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin in celebration of Russia Day, a national holiday to mark the country's declaration of sovereignty.

According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency on Tuesday, Kim, in his congratulatory message, said "the Russian people have achieved success in building a powerful Russia under Putin's leadership, braving all challenges and difficulties."

Anticipating success for Putin in building a powerful Russia, the North Korean leader also wished the strategic and traditional relations between his country and Russia would become stronger.

On June 12th, 1990, Soviet leaders signed a declaration of Russia's state sovereignty, which marked the start of democratic reforms in Russia.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>