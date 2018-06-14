N. Korean Leader Congratulates Putin on Russia Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin in celebration of Russia Day, a national holiday to mark the country's declaration of sovereignty.



According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency on Tuesday, Kim, in his congratulatory message, said "the Russian people have achieved success in building a powerful Russia under Putin's leadership, braving all challenges and difficulties."



Anticipating success for Putin in building a powerful Russia, the North Korean leader also wished the strategic and traditional relations between his country and Russia would become stronger.



On June 12th, 1990, Soviet leaders signed a declaration of Russia's state sovereignty, which marked the start of democratic reforms in Russia.

[Photo : YONHAP News]