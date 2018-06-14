S. Korean SMEs Express Hope for Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation

Write : 2018-06-12 17:02:41 Update : 2018-06-12 17:22:14

Small- and mid-sized enterprises in South Korea have expressed hope that the U.S.-North Korea summit will boost inter-Korean economic cooperation. 

The Korea Federation of SMEs said in a statement on Tuesday that the summit has produced very positive results, making it possible for meaningful inter-Korean economic cooperation to resume, including the early normalization of operations at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex. 

The federation added it hopes the government will actively assist inter-Korean economic cooperation. 

It also expressed hope that it will be allowed to join potential projects to build infrastructure in North Korea, including projects related to electricity, railroads and roads. 

