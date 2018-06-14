Seoul Approves Inter-Korean College Student Exchange

The South Korean government has approved a request to launch student exchanges between the top universities of the two Koreas.



A representative of a students’ group at Seoul National University said on Tuesday that the Unification Ministry endorsed the group’s plan to meet with North Koreans, adding it will send a fax to Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang as early as next week to make an official proposal for a student exchange program between the two colleges.



The SNU students’ group submitted the request and the outline of the exchange program to the ministry on May 24th.



It will be the first time since its founding 72 years ago that SNU will begin a student exchange program with a North Korean university.



It's expected the SNU students’ group will propose the visits to Kim Il-sung University by SNU students and joint field trips to historical sites in Pyongyang, among other projects.