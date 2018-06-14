One of Two Chinese Jets Arrives in Beijing from Singapore Summit

Write : 2018-06-13 09:00:40 Update : 2018-06-13 11:32:13

One of Two Chinese Jets Arrives in Beijing from Singapore Summit

One of the two private jets provided by China for North Korea's summit with the U.S. in Singapore has arrived back in Beijing. 

According to the flight route-tracking Web site Flightradar24, the jet landed at 5:29 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The site said that initially, the private jet used by the Chinese government to carry its high-level officials reported it was flying to Pyongyang, but arrived in Beijing instead. 

It is unknown whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was on the jet. There is speculation that Kim's top aides are probably visiting China to explain the outcome of the summit.

The other Chinese jet, which Kim travelled on to Singapore on Sunday, arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday, after changing its flight number during its journey.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>