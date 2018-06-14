KCNA: New US-N. Korea Relationship Established

North Korea's state media has reported on the Trump-Kim summit and the ensuing agreement between the leaders of the two countries.

The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) delivered the story on Wednesday, a day after the historic meeting in Singapore.

The KCNA said that Leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump adopted a four-point joint statement after their summit.

The report said that the two leaders had a candid discussion on the new relationship between the U.S. and North Korea, and also on establishing a permanent and durable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

It added that Trump's security guarantee to North Korea and Kim Jong-un's commitment to the complete denuclearization of the peninsula were reaffirmed.

The report also mentioned that the two leaders shared the notion that a newly established bilateral relationship would bring peace and prosperity to the world, and that building trust would propel the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

