Two Koreas to Hold High-Level Military Talks on Thurs.

South and North Korea will hold their first high-level military talks in more than ten years on Thursday.



The South Korean Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that during the talks to be held at the Tongilgak Pavilion on the northern side of the truce village, the two Koreas will discuss measures to ease military tensions as stipulated by the Panmunjeom Declaration.



The South Korean side will propose adopting agendas that are easy to agree upon, such as the complete restoration of military communication channels, the institutionalization of military talks, and the creation of a hotline between top military leaders.



The excavation of the remains of the fallen soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), which President Moon Jae-in mentioned in his Memorial Day speech last week, will also be raised up as a possible agenda item.



As U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed on Tuesday on the recovery and repatriation of the soldiers on the Korean Peninsula, the two Koreas may also discuss launching a trilateral project regarding the repatriation of war dead.



There is speculation that the North will also use the inter-Korean military talks as a chance to call for the suspension of joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. based on Trump’s related remarks during the Singapore summit.



The South will send a five-member delegation to the talks led by Army Major General Kim Do-gyun while the North’s five-member delegation will be spearheaded by Army Lieutenant General Ahn Ik-san. In the North Korean military hierarchy, the lieutenant general is a two-star general.

[Photo : YONHAP News]