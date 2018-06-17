Committee to Discuss Follow-up Measures to Trump-Kim Summit

The committee for implementation of the April 27th inter-Korean summit declaration will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss follow-up measures.



The plenary meeting to be chaired by Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok is also likely to discuss ways to implement the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following their summit in Singapore.



President Moon Jae-in said during a meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday that he hopes for swift follow-up negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang to implement the agreement from the Trump-Kim summit.



He stressed that the Seoul government will also have to cooperate in the process to ensure smooth negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.