Write : 2018-06-15 08:51:17 Update : 2018-06-15 11:43:29

Committee to Discuss Follow-up Measures to Trump-Kim Summit

The committee for implementation of the April 27th inter-Korean summit declaration will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss follow-up measures. 

The plenary meeting to be chaired by Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok is also likely to discuss ways to implement the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following their summit in Singapore. 

President Moon Jae-in said during a meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday that he hopes for swift follow-up negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang to implement the agreement from the Trump-Kim summit. 

He stressed that the Seoul government will also have to cooperate in the process to ensure smooth negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.

