Two Koreas Agree to Completely Restore Military Communication Lines

The two Koreas have agreed to completely restore their military communication lines during their first high-level military talks in more than a decade.



The two sides issued a joint statement to that effect on Thursday evening after marathon talks that lasted over ten hours at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



The statement said the two sides exchanged opinions on demilitarizing the Joint Security Area in the truce village on a trial basis and creating a peace zone around the Northern Limit Line, a de-facto maritime border in the West Sea.



The two Koreas also agreed to thoroughly implement a 2004 bilateral agreement on preventing accidental clashes in the West Sea.



During the talks, the North is said to have demanded the suspension of joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.



Seoul reportedly responded that it is a matter to be resolved through the process of building mutual trust, adding that related discussions are under way between Seoul and Washington.

