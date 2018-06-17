S. Korean Officials to Visit Gaeseong Complex to Prep for Liaison Office

Write : 2018-06-15 16:30:43 Update : 2018-06-15 17:12:01

S. Korean Officials to Visit Gaeseong Complex to Prep for Liaison Office

South Korean officials will visit the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea next week to prepare for the opening of a joint inter-Korean communication office at the park.

Seoul's Unification Ministry on Tuesday proposed to North Korea that officials from the South make another visit to the complex, and the North responded that they could visit from next Tuesday.

South Korean officials will visit the inter-Korean complex in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong Tuesday and Wednesday, but will travel back and forth and not stay over in the North. 

In Gaeseong, they will prepare for the opening of the liaison office and renovations of the industrial park.

The 17-member delegation will include officials of the Unification Ministry, the Gaeseong Industrial District Foundation and Hyundai Asan.

The ministry said the delegation will make preparations to renovate a support center, employees lodgings and a South-North exchange and cooperation office. 

A group of officials previously visited the complex in early May to inspect the facilities there.

[Photo : KBS News]

