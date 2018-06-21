N. Korea Stresses 'Sovereignty, Mutual Respect' in International Relations

North Korea has stressed principles of mutual respect and sovereignty in international relations, following the historic summit between its leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump last week.



The Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said on Sunday that it is the demands of the times to pursue and realize the principles of sovereignty, equality and mutual respect in international relations.



The paper said that without mutual respect of sovereignty, it is impossible to truly realize cooperation and exchanges, and establish solid relations between countries.



The report added that "unilateral demands" based on military and economic superiority undermines the sound development of international relations, without specifically mentioning the United States.



The paper said that North Korea has consistently maintained the position that even if a country has had hostile or confrontational relations with Pyongyang, the North will improve and develop the relationship with the country, should it respect the North's sovereignty.



On the eve of Tuesday's Trump-Kim summit in Singapore, the newspaper also said that should its sovereignty be honored, Pyongyang is willing to improve and normalize ties with any country through dialogue.