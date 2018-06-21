Two Koreas Discuss Relocation of N. Korea's Long-range Artillery

The two Koreas have discussed the issue of North Korea moving its long-range artillery away from the Military Demarcation Line separating the two sides.



According to a senior official in Seoul on Sunday, the issue was discussed on Thursday during the inter-Korean general-level military talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



In the talks, South Korea reportedly proposed that North Korea relocate its long-range artillery to areas 30 to 40 kilometers away from the heavily fortified border in an effort to reduce tensions.



The two sides held the military talks to follow up on the Panmunjom Declaration from the April 27 inter-Korean summit, which calls for joint efforts to alleviate military tensions and "practically eliminate the danger of war."



South Korean officials reportedly conveyed Seoul's position that in light of discussions between the United States and North Korea over the denuclearization issue, the two Koreas have to produce measures to drastically reduce military tensions by removing practical threats.



Pyongyang is known to possess a variety of rocket systems, including 170 millimeter caliber self-propelled howitzers and 240 millimeter multiple rocket launchers that can easily target Seoul and its surrounding areas.

[Photo : YONHAP News]