4 of 5 N. Korean Sailors Returned Last Week

Write : 2018-06-18 08:22:55 Update : 2018-06-18 08:59:05

Four of the five North Korean sailors rescued by South Korea's Coast Guard in the East Sea last week have returned home while one decided to defect. 

A government official said Sunday that South Korea repatriated the four at 5 p.m. Friday according to their wishes. 

The return came after the Coast Guard rescued their ship in waters off the eastern coastal city of Sokcho last Monday. It was spotted floating adrift due to an engine problem. 

It has not been confirmed how North Korea reacted to the one sailor's decision to defect.

