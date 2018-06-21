Two Koreas to Hold Talks on Sports, Family Reunions, Railway Connections

The two Koreas are set to hold a series of talks over the next two weeks to discuss cooperation and exchanges in diverse areas as part of efforts to boost inter-Korean ties.



The two sides will first hold sports cooperation talks on Monday at the Peace House within the truce village of Panmunjeom to discuss their joint participation at the 2018 Asian Games and inter-Korean basketball matches.



On Friday, the two Koreas will hold Red Cross talks on Mount Geumgang in the North to discuss details of reunions of families separated by the Korean War in line with the April 27th inter-Korean summit agreement to hold family reunions around Korea's Liberation Day on August 15th.



Seoul and Pyongyang are likely to hold separate meetings next week on road and railway connections and forestry cooperation.



In addition, the Seoul government will reportedly open a temporary office this month in the border city of Gaeseong in the North as an initial step in the construction of an inter-Korean liaison office there.



Along with government efforts to bolster cross-border exchanges, civilian exchanges are also expected to increase.



A South Korean civic group dedicated to fostering inter-Korean cooperation has applied to take a trip to the North this week to discuss civilian exchanges, which the Unification Ministry is expected to approve.

