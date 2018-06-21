Koreas Discuss Sports Cooperation

The two Koreas discussed inter-Korean sports cooperation at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Monday.



The talks focused on fielding a joint team for the 2018 Asian Games and on making a joint entrance at the games’ opening ceremony. Holding inter-Korean basketball games was also a topic of discussions.



South Korea's chief delegate to the talks, Jeon Choong-ryul, told reporters ahead of departing for Panmunjeom that the talks would center on the Koreas' joint participation in the Jakarta Asian Games which will open in August.



Jeon, who is the secretary-general of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, said the talks would also touch on basic details for South-North basketball games, among other areas in sports that the two Koreas can boost exchanges and cooperation.

[Photo : YONHAP News]