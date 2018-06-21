South and North Korea have agreed to march together under a single unified Korean flag and form unified teams for certain sports at the upcoming Asian Games.



The two Koreas also agreed to hold a basketball match in Pyongyang early next month, and another in Seoul in the fall.



They issued a joint statement to that effect on Monday after eight-hour talks on sports sector exchanges at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



During the talks, the two sides agreed to make a joint entrance under a flag symbolizing a unified Korea for the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, as they did for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. It will be their eleventh joint entrance at an international sports event.



They will also field joint teams for several events for the Asian Games as well as the Asian Para Games.

[Photo : YONHAP News]