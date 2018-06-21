Two Koreas to Make Joint Entrance at Asian GamesVideo

Write : 2018-06-18 21:03:11 Update : 2018-06-20 09:38:15

South and North Korea have agreed to march together under a single unified Korean flag and form unified teams for certain sports at the upcoming Asian Games.

The two Koreas also agreed to hold a basketball match in Pyongyang early next month, and another in Seoul in the fall.

They issued a joint statement to that effect on Monday after eight-hour talks on sports sector exchanges at the truce village of Panmunjeom.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to make a joint entrance under a flag symbolizing a unified Korea for the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, as they did for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. It will be their eleventh joint entrance at an international sports event.

They will also field joint teams for several events for the Asian Games as well as the Asian Para Games.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>