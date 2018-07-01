'N. Korea's Relocation of Long-Range Artillery Not Officially Discussed Yet'

An official from Lee Nak-yon’s office says the prime minister’s comments regarding the North’s relocation of its long-range artillery simply means that Seoul has internally looked into the issue and it has not officially been discussed with the North.  

This explanation came as controversy ensued after Prime Minister Lee mentioned the relocation of the artillery while speaking of recent changes in the inter-Korean relationship in a speech on Monday.

The official explained through a text message that moving the long-range artillery away from the border is one of the possible agendas to be discussed in future inter-Korean military talks, and that the government has only looked into the issue internally. 

The relocation of North Korea's long-range artillery, currently in the Military Demarcation Line(MDL), is one of the key agendas in bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula as it threatens the South's key metropolitan areas.

