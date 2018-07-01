Two Koreas Hold Talks on Railway Cooperation

The two Koreas wrapped up their morning meeting on cross-border cooperation on railroads after about an hour at the Peace House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.



A Unification Ministry official said that the meeting will likely resume soon in the afternoon.



The working-level meeting is being held to discuss cooperation in reconnecting and modernizing inter-Korean railways and roads in line with the Panmunjeom Declaration produced at the inter-Korean summit in April.



The South's delegation is led by Vice Minister for Transport Kim Jeong-ryeol and consists of director-level officials from the Unification Ministry.



North Korea sent to the meeting a three-member delegation, led by Vice Railroad Minister Kim Yun-hyok.



During the morning session, the South Korean delegation is likely to have proposed that the two sides first conduct joint research given the limitations to inter-Korean cooperation due to sanctions against Pyongyang.







[Photo : YONHAP News]