S. Korean Delegation to Visit N. Korea to Prepare for Family Reunions

Write : 2018-06-27 09:54:15 Update : 2018-06-27 09:59:21

A South Korean delegation will visit North Korea on Wednesday to prepare for inter-Korean family reunions set for August 20th to 26th on the North's Mount Geumgang.

According to South Korea's Unification Ministry, the 20-member delegation will cross the border via the inter-Korean transit office on the Donghae Line to inspect hotels and other facilities.

The government plans to repair and renovate the facilities in July and August based on the delegation's inspection results. 

North Korea gave its approval for the three-day visit at around 8:30 a.m. on the day of the visit. 


