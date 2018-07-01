Two Koreas to Discuss Cooperation on Connecting Roads

The two Koreas will hold working-level talks on Thursday to discuss cooperation on connecting roads across the border.



The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.



Vice Transport Minister Kim Jeong-ryeol will lead South Korea's delegation, and the North will be represented by Pak Yong-ho, vice minister for environmental protection.



The two sides are expected to discuss ways to modernize and link cross-border roads as a follow-up to the agreement reached during the inter-Korean summit on April 27th.



In particular, South Korea is expected to propose constructing roads between the North's western border city of Gaeseong and South Korea's Munsan city. The 19-kilometer route, if completed, would allow vehicles to drive from Seoul all the way to Pyongyang.



In light of international sanctions against North Korea, the two sides are expected to focus on forming a team to conduct a joint study on road conditions in the North for now.



On Tuesday, the two Koreas held talks to discuss railway cooperation and agreed to conduct a joint study on modernizing the north’s sections of railways.







