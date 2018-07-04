S. Korea to Begin Repair Works for Liaison Office in Gaeseong

A group of South Korean officials and workers will begin repair works in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex to prepare for the opening of a liaison office between the two Koreas.



A Unification Ministry official in Seoul said Sunday that 26 officials and workers will commute between the two Koreas from Monday until their living quarters are set up in the North Korean border city of Gaesong.



The group will visit the industrial complex and repair workers' lodgings and an office that was used by a joint committee of the two Koreas that oversaw the complex.



The decision to open a liaison office inside the joint industrial park was reached at the April 27th summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.







[Photo : KBS News]