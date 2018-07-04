S. Korea to Begin Repair Works for Liaison Office in Gaeseong

Write : 2018-07-02 08:53:33 Update : 2018-07-02 09:03:44

S. Korea to Begin Repair Works for Liaison Office in Gaeseong

A group of South Korean officials and workers will begin repair works in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex to prepare for the opening of a liaison office between the two Koreas.

A Unification Ministry official in Seoul said Sunday that 26 officials and workers will commute between the two Koreas from Monday until their living quarters are set up in the North Korean border city of Gaesong.

The group will visit the industrial complex and repair workers' lodgings and an office that was used by a joint committee of the two Koreas that oversaw the complex.

The decision to open a liaison office inside the joint industrial park was reached at the April 27th summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. 


[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>