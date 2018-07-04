Inter-Korean Exchanges Set to Begin in Earnest

South and North Korea will takes steps in earnest this month to follow up on the agreements reached during the April 27th inter-Korean summit and the ensuing high-level and working-level talks.



A group of 26 South Korean officials and workers on Monday will visit the inter-Korean industrial park in Gaeseong to begin repair works for the opening of a liaison office. They will commute between the two Koreas until their living quarters are set up.



The two Koreas are also set to hold basketball games in Pyongyang on Wednesday and Thursday, with both male and female teams of the two Koreas playing four friendly matches.



For the games, a South Korean delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will visit the North on Tuesday along with 50 South Korean basketball players.



The two Koreas will also hold talks on Wednesday to discuss ways to restore forests in North Korea.



The two sides are scheduled to exchange on Tuesday preliminary lists of 250 candidates for family reunions set for August 20th to 26th at the North's Mount Geumgang. Repair works for facilities for the reunions will also likely begin soon.



The two Koreas are also set to conduct a joint study on the North's railways before connecting them to those in the South.







