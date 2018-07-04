A delegation of South Korean officials and athletes will visit North Korea on Tuesday to participate in inter-Korean basketball matches in Pyongyang.



The 100-member delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will leave for Pyongyang at 10 a.m. on two military airplanes from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.



According to the Unification Ministry, the delegation consists of around 50 basketball players, 30 media personnel, five government officials and other staff members.



South and North Korea plan to hold four basketball matches in Pyongyang on Wednesday and Thursday. The matches were arranged as a follow up to the agreement reached during working-level talks between the two Koreas on sports exchanges in mid-June.













