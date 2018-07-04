Two Koreas to Exchange Lists of Candidates for Family Reunions

The South Korean Red Cross has finalized its list of 250 candidates for inter-Korean family reunions set for August in North Korea.



A Southern Red Cross official said on Monday that 250 people were selected from 500 randomly picked candidates based on their health conditions and willingness for the reunion.



The Red Cross organizations of the two Koreas will exchange the lists on Tuesday at the truce village of Panmunjeom to start a process to confirm whether the candidates' relatives are alive and available for reunions.



After finishing the confirmation process by July 25, the two Red Cross bodies will exchange a final list of 100 people for reunions on August fourth. The reunions will then be held from August 20th to 26th on the North's Mount Geumgang.

[Photo : KBS News]