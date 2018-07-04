The Diplomat: N. Korea Has Continued Ballistic Missile Launcher Production in 2018

Write : 2018-07-03 10:10:43 Update : 2018-07-03 10:17:48

The Diplomat: N. Korea Has Continued Ballistic Missile Launcher Production in 2018

North Korea has reportedly continued to produce support equipment and launchers for one of its newer ballistic missiles through the first half of this year.

Online news magazine The Diplomat issued the report on Saturday, quoting a recent military intelligence assessment by the U.S. National Air and Space Intelligence Center(NASIC). 

According to the assessment by the NASIC, which analyzes intelligence regarding ballistic missile threats for the U.S. Air Force, North Korea has continued to produce vehicles and support equipment for its Pukguksong-2/KN15 medium-range ballistic missile this year. 

The report said that North Korea may have produced as many as ten launch vehicles known as transporter-erector-launchers for the Pukguksong-2, but it is unlikely to have produced additional Pukguksong-2 missiles. 

The Diplomat said that the decision to hold off on producing ballistic missiles may be due to the regime’s attempts at pursuing diplomacy with both South Korea and the U.S., or potentially because of supply constraints on materials and components.




[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>