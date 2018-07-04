The Diplomat: N. Korea Has Continued Ballistic Missile Launcher Production in 2018

North Korea has reportedly continued to produce support equipment and launchers for one of its newer ballistic missiles through the first half of this year.



Online news magazine The Diplomat issued the report on Saturday, quoting a recent military intelligence assessment by the U.S. National Air and Space Intelligence Center(NASIC).



According to the assessment by the NASIC, which analyzes intelligence regarding ballistic missile threats for the U.S. Air Force, North Korea has continued to produce vehicles and support equipment for its Pukguksong-2/KN15 medium-range ballistic missile this year.



The report said that North Korea may have produced as many as ten launch vehicles known as transporter-erector-launchers for the Pukguksong-2, but it is unlikely to have produced additional Pukguksong-2 missiles.



The Diplomat said that the decision to hold off on producing ballistic missiles may be due to the regime’s attempts at pursuing diplomacy with both South Korea and the U.S., or potentially because of supply constraints on materials and components.











[Photo : KBS News]