Koreas Exchange Lists of Candidate Families for Reunions

The two Koreas on Tuesday exchanged lists of people wishing to take part in the inter-Korean family reunions scheduled next month.



The two sides held Red Cross talks at the Panmunjeom border village on Tuesday morning in preparation for the reunion event.



The South Korean list handed to the North has the names of 250 reunion candidates and information about their North Korean kin.



The North also sent a list of 200 people seeking to reunite with their separated families in the South.



Each side will now work to confirm whether the family members are still alive and able to take part in the reunions.



The two Koreas will share the results of their findings by July 25th. Then on August fourth they will exchange the final lists of 100 people from each side who will take part in the reunions, which will he held from August 20th to 26th at the North's Mount Geumgang resort.

[Photo : YONHAP News]