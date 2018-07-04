S. Korean Delegation in N. Korea for Inter-Korean Basketball Friendlies

A delegation of South Korean athletes and government officials is in Pyongyang to participate in some inter-Korean basketball friendlies.



The 101-member delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon left Seoul Air Base Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, at around 10 a.m. aboard two military planes and arrived at Pyongyang International Airport 70 minutes later.



During a meeting with North Korean officials at the airport, Minister Cho said they brought with them South Koreans’ wish for reconciliation and cooperation and hope to convey goodwill to the North Korean people.



Welcoming the South Korean delegation, North Korea’s vice sports minister Won Gil-woo said he was proud that sports were taking the lead in inter-Korean efforts for reconciliation and cooperation and peace and prosperity.



The two Koreas will play four basketball matches in Pyongyang on Wednesday and Thursday. The South Korean delegation consists of 50 basketball players, 20 government officials and staff members, 30 media personnel and one announcer.

[Photo : YONHAP News]