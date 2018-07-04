Moon Proposes Joint Commemoration of Anti-Japan Rally Centennial with N. Korea

Write : 2018-07-03 18:41:31 Update : 2018-07-03 18:50:24

Moon Proposes Joint Commemoration of Anti-Japan Rally Centennial with N. Korea

President Moon Jae-in has suggested the two Koreas hold a joint event next year to mark the 100th anniversary of the March First Movement against Japan's colonization of Korea. 

Moon made the proposal in a speech in Seoul on Tuesday to inaugurate the committee which will lead efforts to commemorate the approaching centennial of the pro-independence rally in 1919 and the establishment of a provisional Korean government in China later that year. 

Moon said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un discussed the issue during their summit in April, adding it's reflected in the Panmunjeom Declaration. 

The declaration, reached during the historic summit, stipulates that the two Koreas will actively make joint efforts to mark days that are meaningful for both of them.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

