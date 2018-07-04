Two Koreas to Discuss Cooperation in Forestry Sector

Write : 2018-07-04 08:44:29 Update : 2018-07-04 10:53:08

South and North Korea will hold working-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in the forestry sector. 

The Unification Ministry said that South Korea will send a three-member delegation led by Ryu Kwang-soo, vice minister of the Korea Forest Service.

North Korea will be represented by Kim Song-jun, a senior official at the ministry of environmental protection.  

The two sides are expected to discuss ways to help the North restore its forests devastated by excessive logging and explore cooperation in other relevant areas.  

The talks are set to begin at 10 a.m. at the southern side of Panmunjeom.



[Photo : YONHAP News]

