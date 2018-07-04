N. Korean Media Report S. Korean Delegation's Trip for Basketball Matches

North Korea's media on Wednesday reported a South Korean delegation's trip to Pyongyang for friendly inter-Korean basketball matches.



The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that the delegation led by South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for the "games of reunification."



The KCNA also reported on a welcoming dinner hosted by the country's culture and sports ministry at the Okryugwan restaurant.



The North’s state broadcaster Korean Central Television issued a similar report, saying that the South Korean delegation arrived at Pyongyang International Airport where they received a warm welcome from the North's vice sports minister Won Kil-u.



Four friendly inter-Korean basketball matches are set to be played in Pyongyang on Wednesday and Thursday. South Korea’s 100-strong delegation, which is comprised of government officials, basketball players and journalists, is set to return home Friday.







[Photo : KBS News]