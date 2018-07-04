N. Korean Media Report S. Korean Delegation's Trip for Basketball Matches

Write : 2018-07-04 09:35:03 Update : 2018-07-04 15:57:08

N. Korean Media Report S. Korean Delegation's Trip for Basketball Matches

North Korea's media on Wednesday reported a South Korean delegation's trip to Pyongyang for friendly inter-Korean basketball matches.

The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that the delegation led by South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for the "games of reunification." 

The KCNA also reported on a welcoming dinner hosted by the country's culture and sports ministry at the Okryugwan restaurant. 

The North’s state broadcaster Korean Central Television issued a similar report, saying that the South Korean delegation arrived at Pyongyang International Airport where they received a warm welcome from the North's vice sports minister Won Kil-u. 

Four friendly inter-Korean basketball matches are set to be played in Pyongyang on Wednesday and Thursday. South Korea’s 100-strong delegation, which is comprised of government officials, basketball players and journalists, is set to return home Friday.  


[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>