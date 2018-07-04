Two Koreas to Hold Friendly Basketball Matches Video

Write : 2018-07-04 09:48:15 Update : 2018-07-04 18:02:11

South and North Korea will hold friendly basketball matches on Wednesday and Thursday in the North’s capital Pyongyang. 

On Wednesday, basketball players of the two Koreas will form joint teams for two games, beginning with a women's match at 3:40 p.m. at the Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang followed by a men's match. The athletes from the two sides will be mixed into teams named “peace” and “prosperity.” 

On Thursday, two matches will take place between North and South Korea. However, the teams will not be labeled North and South but “red” and “blue”. No national flags or anthems will be used for the event.  

It marks the first time that friendly basketball matches between the two Koreas will be played since 2003. They were arranged during working-level inter-Korean talks on sports exchanges in June. 

The idea for the basketball games was floated when President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27th. 

It remains to be seen whether Kim, who is known to be a great basketball fan, will attend the games.

[Photo : KBS]

Related News
  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>